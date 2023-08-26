India Legend Virender Sehwag Touts Rohit Sharma As 'difference' Maker In World Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, will be beginning its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8, 2023, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, ahead of the all-important multi-nation ICC event, Team India will battle out teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 starting from August 30, 2023.

3 things you need to know

The Indian team was knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022, in the Super 4 stage

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will co-host the Asia Cup 2023 under the 'hybrid model'

The opening match of the multi-nation Asian tournament will be played between Pakistan and Nepal

Virender Sehwag terms Rohit Sharma as the 'difference' maker in the ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag believes that Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma will be the 'difference' maker in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The 2023 edition of the all-important ICC event begins on October 5, 2023, wherein England and New Zealand will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament. Sehwag, while speaking to ICC, Sehwag believes that Rohit will shine in the tournament and the openers will produce a lot of runs. Virender Sehwag said:

I think lots of openers because India has a good wicket, so openers will get more opportunities. I think if I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I know I'm Indian and I should pick Indian, so Rohit Sharma.

Virender Sehwag added

I'll pick Rohit Sharma, because when World Cups comes, his energy level, his performance goes up. So I'm sure that and this time he's a captain also. So I'm sure that he will make a difference and he will get a lot of runs.

The Indian cricket team will be aiming to end their 10-year drought of ICC trophies by winning the ODI World Cup 2023, and the 2011 heroics. The last time Team India won an ICC event was in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, when they defeated England in the finals of the Champions Trophy.