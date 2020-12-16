India Vs Australia 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Preview

Australia will take on India in the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday, December 17 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test, here is a look at India vs Australia live streaming details, India vs Australia pitch report, Adelaide weather forecast and match preview.

India vs Australia 1st Test match preview

The Test series between the two cricketing giants has been one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the year. As India will look to win their second consecutive Test series on Australian soil with their last win (2-1) coming in 2018-19, the Australians will want to avenge their defeat by beating the Men in Blue. The two teams recently battled it out in ODI and T20I series.

While Australia won the ODI series 2-1, India emerged victorious in the T20I series by the same margin. The Test series starting from Thursday promises to be another fascinating contest. Both sides are filled with some superstars of the game which is why fans are in for an exciting five days ahead.

India vs Australia pitch report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is known to favour the batsmen and run-scoring is relatively easier here than some of the other grounds in Australia. Pacers will have to be spot on with the new ball as there is swing on offer initially, however, once the ball gets old there's not much the surface will offer to the speedsters. Spinners will come more into action after Day 3.

As far as the record at the Adelaide Oval is concerned, the teams batting first have won 38 matches while the teams batting second have triumphed on 21 occasions. The average first innings score here is 387 which is why the captain winning the toss is set to bat first in all likelihood.

Adelaide weather forecast

The weather during the commencement of India vs Australia 1st Test will be mostly cloudy. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Adelaide is expected to be around 18°C during all five days of the match. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 30-65%. There will be a considerable cloud cover during the course of the five days and there are chances of rain interrupting the game frequently.

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 16. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

