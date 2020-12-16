Steve Smith Has One BIG, Shocking Pink-ball Test Record That Plays Into India's Hands

Australia and India are all set to take on each other in the four-match Test series starting December 17 in Adelaide. The series Down Under is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the year. While India will look to win their second consecutive Test series on Australian soil with their last win (2-1) coming in 2018-19, the Australians will want to avenge their defeat by beating the Men in Blue.

Steve Smith's poor record in second innings could prompt India to bat first

One of India's biggest nemesis in the upcoming series will be former Australian captain Steve Smith who has always had fruitful outings against Virat Kohli's side. Smith vs India is a different entity altogether and his staggering numbers are a testament to it. The 31-year old has played 10 Tests against India where he has amassed 1429 runs at a sensational average of 84.05. The Steve Smith Test centuries count vs India is seven alongside three fifties.

The India vs Australia 1st Test is going to be a Day-Night game which is going to be played with the pink ball. Smith's record in pink-ball Tests is spectacular. The right-hander has played six Day-night Tests where he has scored a staggering 500 runs at a good average of 45.45 which includes one century and three fifties.

However, Smith's record in the second innings of the Day-Night Tests is abysmal. The former Australian captain has scored only 139 runs in his five outings in the second innings of pink-ball Tests at a dismal average of 27.80. Smith's awful second innings numbers in pink-ball Tests could prompt India to bat first after winning the toss in Adelaide or hope that they have a chance in the game even if Smith or the Australian team in general performs better in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Australia and India will lock horns in the first of the four-match Test series on Thursday, December 17, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The live action of the India vs Australia 1st Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST).

Steve Smith injury update

On Tuesday, December 15, Smith had walked back to the dressing room midway to Australia’s routine session. Smith had left training complaining of a sore back, however, as per the latest Steve Smith injury update, the Test talisman returned to the nets on Wedneaday, December 16, as seen in a video shared by cricket.com.au.

Cricket Australia shared a short video on their social media accounts where Steve Smith can be seen training at the nets. Australian captain Tim Paine said that Smith’s preparation has been very good and he has been batting for the last week since the team has arrived in Adelaide. According to Paine, Smith taking a day off for having a sore back was actually a “blessing in disguise” for the World No. 1 ranked Test batsman.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

