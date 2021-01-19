India Vs Australia: Fans Compare Historic Gabba Win To World Cup 2011, Remember MS Dhoni

Team India delivered one of the greatest performances in the country’s test cricket history as they not only won the Border-Gavaskar trophy by defeating Australia, but also secured the top spot at the ICC World Test Championship points table. India bested Australia by 3 wickets in the 4th Test at The Gabba as Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and others put on an eye-opening show to help their team win the final game. The win was even more impressive as the team was without their key players, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Fans compare historic Gabba win to World Cup 2011

After the win, Indian fans took to social media and congratulated the Men in Blue, while praising them for the dominating performance. Some even compared the Gabba win to the 2011 World Cup win, which came under the leadership of then captain MS Dhoni. Speaking about MS Dhoni, some fans hailed Rishabh Pant as then-new ‘Mahi’, while Shubman Gill was named the next Gautam Gambhir.

Ravi Shashtri: “Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!”



Sanjay Manjrekar: "Pant is looking for a single, now looking for a two, it looks like a boundary"



We only wish there was a better commentator in the box! — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) January 19, 2021

World Cup 2011 feel. Gill is Gambhir, Pant is Dhoni. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) January 19, 2021

Feels like a world cup win 😭😭❤❤❤

Super proud of this team <3#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/DBmDNEfBEW — Abishek (@kbabishekk) January 19, 2021

2003 world cup final pain healing... 🥰 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 19, 2021

Is this the biggest moment of Indian cricket after 2011 World Cup — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test in a brief

Team India was humiliated in the first match of the series as they were all bowled out in just 36 runs in the second innings. Their captain Virat Kohli then left for the birth of his child, but under the leadership of interim captain Ajinkya Rahane, Team India fought back and won the second game. The third match ended in a fighting draw after Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin refused to give their wickets, delivering a solid partnership to keep hopes for India alive.

Before the final match of the series, India lost Jadeja and Ashwin, but newcomer Mohammed Siraj took over and with the help of Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, restricted Australia to just 369 in the first innings. Sundar also shined in the batting department as he took India’s total to 336, along with Shardul Thakur and others. Tim Paine and team were able to make 294 in the second innings, but thanks to Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant, Indian chased the total down.

