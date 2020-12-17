India Vs Australia Live Stream To Break THIS All-time Bilateral Cricket Viewership Record

The most awaited India vs Australia Test series is finally underway with India vs Australia pink ball Test being currently played at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli won the toss in the India vs Australia 1st Test and elected to bat first. At the time of writing, India were placed at 108-3 with openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal as well as No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara heading back to the pavillion.

India vs Australia live: Where to watch India vs Australia pink ball Test?

According to a report by InsideSport, the India vs Australia series will be broadcast and streamed live in more than 120 countries, which is the biggest ever broadcast for any bilateral cricket series. Speaking about the official broadcaster for India vs Australia Test series, here's a look at the list of channels that will be showcasing all matches

India vs Australia Live: Where to watch the series in India and Australia?

In India and rest of Sub-Continent Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), will be the official broadcaster of India vs Australia test series and will be broadcasting the series in India in 4 languages. The 4 match Test series will be aired Live and Exclusive on SONY TEN 1 in English, SONY TEN 3 in Hindi and SONY SIX channels in English, Tamil and Telugu .In Australia, the series will be broadcasted on Foxtel, Channel 7 (Tests only), Kayo Sports, while in England and Ireland, the series will be shown on BT Sport.

India vs Australia Live: Where to watch the series in in Rest of Europe?

In rest of Europe, India vs Australia series will be broadcasted on LiveNOW

India vs Australia Live: Where to watch the series in New Zealand?

SkyNZ will be showing India vs Australia Live match in New Zealand:

India vs Australia Live: Where to watch the series in Canada?

ATN will broadcast the India vs Australia Live series in Canada:

India vs Australia Live: Where to watch the series in Pacific Islands?

The series in the Pacific Islands will be shown on PacificAus TV

India vs Australia Live: Where to watch the series in the USA and Caribbean?

The series in Caribbean will be shown on SportsMax (Test only) & FlowSports (ODI & T20). In USA, the India vs Australia live series will be shown on WillowTV.

Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste (East Timor) and Vietnam will show the matches on Fox Sports Asia. The series in Singapore will be shown on Hotstar.

India vs Australia Live: Where to watch in Middle East, North Africa and South Africa?

Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Sudan viewers can catch all the action on beIN Sports. SuperSport will broadcast the series in South Africa.

India vs Australia live scores

For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia.

