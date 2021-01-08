Shubman Gill's First Fifty REMARKABLY Has '21' Written All Over It, Twitter Lauds Batsman

India’s batting prodigy Shubman Gill brought up his maiden Test fifty during his 50-run knock against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. He formed a 70-run opening stand with comeback veteran Rohit Sharma, as India ended Day 1 at 96-2. The 21-year-old made his Test debut in the previous match itself and celebrated the occasion with an eight-wicket victory over the hosts.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: ‘21’ plastered all over Shubman Gill’s fifty in an interesting statistical summary

Shubman Gill scored 50 runs from 101 balls before his innings was cut short by smart teamwork from Pat Cummins and Cameron Green. Interestingly, a statistician on Twitter found a remarkable repetition of a number throughout the youngster’s knock.

Shubman Gill, who scored his first Test half-century, also brought up the first fifty by any Indian in international cricket in the year 2021. Furthermore, Gill did so at the age of 21 years and 121 days.

Shubman Gill scores the first fifty by an Indian in Test cricket in 2021. Interestingly at the age of 21 years, 121 days.#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 8, 2021

Apart from the interesting statistical outcome, several fans also took to Twitter to laud the opener’s batting talents against stiff new ball challenge posed by the Australian speedsters. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Shubman Gill’s 50-run knock against Australia on Day 2.

Congratulations @RealShubmanGill For Your 1St Fifty In Test Cricket 👏👏👏 I wish you could convert it to 💯 But this could not happen Anyway Well Played #AUSvIND#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3wdqCWhl7e — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) January 8, 2021

Well Played Champion ❤️

Many more to come in future 👏😍 — ALEX 🏏 (@AlexWah33d) January 8, 2021

Shubham Gill. What an edition to this beautiful test cricket 🙌. — Vìpêr³⁴ (@prajwalugrani__) January 8, 2021

& got out 🙄

But well played Gill 👍 an inning with full confidence — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill career stats

While still in his early days, the Shubman Gill career stats makes for an interesting read nonetheless. Across three Test innings, the cricketer has scored 130 runs at an average of 65. He holds a staggering average of 69.11 at the first-class level.

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates and live streaming details

Indian batsmen ended Day 2 at 96-2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batting at the crease. The visitors are still trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 338 by another 242 runs. Earlier in the day, Steve Smith grabbed headlines with the bat through his 27th Test ton while Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball through a run-out and figures of 4-62.

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

