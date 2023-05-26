Michael Vaughan has given his say on the row that was created in England cricket after Jason Roy accepted a contract with Major League Cricket. Roy, who agreed to terminate ECB's incremental contract to play in MLC, later clarified that playing for England will remain the priority. Roy will reportedly receive £300,000 for the first two seasons of MLC.

Jason Roy's willingness to end ECB's incremental contact in order to accept a whopping franchise contract has yet again given rise to an old nation vs club debate. With the exponential rise in T20 leagues, the players' avenues have over the years increased to a great extent. However, with them wanting to play in different parts of the world the quibbles of the fans have also emerged and the foremost players are often asked the question regarding where their loyalties lie.

While players ditching the national side to play the franchise cricket became a usual sight in the world of associate nations but when some of the New Zealand players resorted to playing for the leagues instead of the nation, the matter became grave. And now with the development around Jason Roy, the concern among the cricket community has broadened even more. However, Michael Vaughan is among the ones who have any issues.

Michael Vaughan speaks out on England players ditching central contracts for T20 leagues

The former England captain, who keeps an eye on every happening around the cricket world and uses the micro-blogging website Twitter to express his views has done the same to pay heed on this matter. As per Vaughan, "We will see more of this in future". Here's what he wrote.

I don’t get the big issue about Jason Roy .. he hasn’t got any England games and has been offered a nice contract in the states so he has taken it .. it’s inevitable that we will see more of this in the future .. And I have no problem with it .

What do you think, is Michael Vaughan correct? or there should be a restriction on the endeavours of a cricketer. Let us know in the comments section.