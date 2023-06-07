'Their two main guys': Steve Smith heaps praise on India stars ahead of WTC Final vs AUS

Ahead of the start of the WTC Final, Australia's vice-captain, Steve Smith, has paid heed to a variety of factors that will be conspicuous during the imminent India vs Australia clash. Smith, who has had a tremendous record against India, has expressed wariness from the Indian bowling line-up. The Aussie also took names of two players, who he deems could prove to be India's primary weapons in the World Test Championship.

With the onset of the Dukes ball in the WTC final, one thing is certain that seamers from both sides will get the ideal movement to trouble the batsmen. Hence, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami could become crucial for India's standpoint. Steve Smith is off the same view as he picks two bowlers as "two main guys" who could have a say with the Dukes ball.

Steve Smith heaps praise on India stars ahead of Ind vs Aus WTC Final

According to a PTI report, Steve Smith is all focused ahead of the WTC final 2023 and has keenly observed the strengths of the Indian bowling lineup. While he touted Shami and Siraj as the protagonists of the Indian bowling attack, he also brought into perspective the role spinners could play. Here's what he said.

"I think they've got a good mix obviously of quality seam bowlers. Shami and Siraj, probably their two main guys who have really good skills and I think the Dukes ball suits them nicely. And then obviously their spinners as well, who bowl really well in all conditions. So, I think they're a good attack and yeah, we're going to have to play well against them this week," he said.

Steve Smith is one of the mainstays in the Australian batting department and given the success he had against India and in England, specifically at The Oval, where he has played three matches and scored at an average of 97, he will be the vital wicket. Him scoring runs could eliminate the chance of Australia losing the match, hence, India would look to pick him up early, come the WTC final. The Ind vs Aus Test will begin from today.

