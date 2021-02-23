Robin Uthappa Recalls Popular Film Dialogue In Special Message For CSK Fans: WATCH

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa was recently acquired by the Chennai Super Kings in a trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals. Keeping his age aside, CSK seem to once again be banking on experience and skilled Indian talent to deliver for them on their path to winning an IPL title. And Uthappa has finally responded to his trade and the opportunity of playing with some of the top players in the world.

Robin Uthappa delivers a special message to CSK fans

After expressing gratitude to all the CSK fans for giving him a warm welcome, he also recalled a famous filmy dialogue in his Instagram video. “Vanakkam Chennai, epdi irukeenga? (Hello Chennai, how are you?). First of all, I’d like to say thanks to all the CSK fans for the wonderful welcome I’ve received over the last few weeks. This message is a bit long pending, but I’m glad that ‘late aanaalum latest ah pannirken’ (I’m latest even if I’m late- Tamil movie dialogue),” said Uthappa in his video.

Uthappa also expressed his delight of playing alongside his T20 World Cup 2007 winning captain MS Dhoni, having the desire to be with him in the same team again after so many years. The Karnataka-origin player is full of admiration for CSK, also claiming that there are many players he has played with since his youth, who he will reunite with.

CSK team 2021

The addition of 'The Walking Assassin' to CSK's squad will certainly help their chances for IPL 2021 after a miserable performance last season. CSK are one of the most decorated teams in IPL history, having lifted the trophy on three previous occasions (2010, 2011, 2018). Other CSK players to be added during the 2021 auction included Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali.

Uthappa also expressed his gratefulness for having the opportunity to play alongside MS Dhoni and many other players he grew up with. "Honestly, it’s a bit of a desire to come true for me. I had a desire to play with him [MS Dhoni] again and win a tournament once before he retires. So it’s a blessing to get an opportunity to play for CSK. “Not just that, I get to play with a lot of players I grew up with. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina… I’ve been playing with them since Under-17," added Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa IPL 2021 salary

During the IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, Robin Uthappa was traded in by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹3 crore (US$420,000). As per reports, CSK has acquired Uthappa for the same amount. Fans are excited about the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

