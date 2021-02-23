Rishabh Pant Cashes In On 'Spiderman' Love From Fans With New Device In Nets: WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant never fails to amuse his fans with his antics from behind the stumps. The southpaw doesn't let go of a single opportunity to get under the batsman's skin as he is constantly seen saying some or the other thing to provoke the batsman. During the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won 2-1, Pant started singing the classic ‘Spiderman Spiderman…’ song while Australian skipper Tim Paine was batting.

Rishabh Pant takes spiderman obsession to new level

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman sang the whole verse of the Hindi version of the song, which left Indian fans amused. Since then, fans became aware of Rishabh Pant spiderman obsession which also gave birth to a lot of hysterical memes. The Rishabh Pant spiderman obsession has now been taken to another level by the cricketer himself.

Pant took to Twitter and uploaded a video of himself where he is seen flying a drone. In the caption, Pant said that he has spent a lot of time behind the stumps, which is why he thought of taking a brand new view at the nets session. He also called the drone his friend and named it 'Spidey', thus showing his obsession for Spiderman.

I've spent a lot of time behind the stumps, thought of taking in a new view at the nets today! Meet my new friend, I call him spidey 😉 #drone #tech #RP17 #17 pic.twitter.com/YYhJo7lp4A — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 22, 2021

As soon as Rishabh Pant uploaded the post, fans flooded it with reactions. Several reactions poured in as fans ran a meme riot and also wished the southpaw for the upcoming India vs England 3rd Test. Here's how netizens reacted to Rishabh Pant's latest post.

Just two more days to go Rishabh bhai to see you in action. All the best. This time we need century. #RP17 pic.twitter.com/rc2TL0GNJD — ⚠️🅰️Dℹ¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) February 22, 2021

Pants obsession with spiders is dangerously increasing — monkey बात🐒 (@monkeybaat83) February 22, 2021

Your spidi is amazing bro looking forward to watch you scoring a century in pink ball test — Abhi07 (@Abhi0743219538) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, after a solid outing in the second Test both with bat and gloves, Pant will look to replicate his performances in the India vs England 3rd Test that is slated to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The India vs England live streaming of the 3rd Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, the Rishabh Pant net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 23. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is due to the fact that he earns ₹8 crore ($1.14 million) per season during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of Delhi Capitals' most dependable players.

