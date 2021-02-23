RCB Team 2021 Coach Reveals Clever Reason Behind Backing Out Of Steve Smith Bid: WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise acquired Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Interestingly, they also made the opening bid for Steve Smith earlier at the same event. Quite recently, RCB coach Mike Hesson revealed the team strategy behind showing some interest in Smith at the auction.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 contract one of year’s most lucrative in the tournament

RCB team 2021: Coach Mike Hesson on withdrawing Steve Smith IPL 2021 bid

On Tuesday, February 23, the RCB franchise released a three-minute video of their mock auction and strategies for IPL 2021 auction as part of their Bold Diaries series. In the video, Mike Hesson can be seen urging the RCB management to make the opening bid for Steve Smith. Apparently, he had already predicted that one of the franchises will outbid them for acquiring Smith at the auction.

Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract worth

While the RCB themselves did not necessarily want Steve Smith, their plan was to raise the bid for the charismatic Australian batsman. Smith was eventually sold to the Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore, i.e. slightly above his base price. He previously led the Rajasthan Royals camp before getting released by them on January 20.

RCB team 2021: Here is a look at RCB’s strategy for Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell prior to auction.

Bold Diaries: The curious case of Steve Smith bid



Why did the RCB management withdraw after the first bid? Here’s the video of the planning that went behind the Steve Smith bid this #IPLAuction2021.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Nl60YrnoIB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 23, 2021

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021: An updated look into RCB players list

Glenn Maxwell, as well as Kyle Jamieson, turned out to be among the top draws of the auction. They were both purchased by the RCB franchise. Australian speedster Jhye Richardson also raked in the big bucks as he was sold to the Punjab Kings. From all the IPL auction 2021 list of sold players, here is a look at the top five successful auction bids made by the franchises.

Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Christian will now play the IPL 2021 season alongside RCB captain Virat Kohli and the likes of AB de Villers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. Here is a look at the list of all RCB players for the upcoming much-awaited season.

A well-balanced squad with all the bases covered 😎



Who do you think will be the gamechanger among our #Classof2021, 12th Man Army?🤔#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ZrGqV9cN7r — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2021

