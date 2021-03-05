Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Fails Again, Riyan Parag Furious With Netizens For 'Disrespectful' Memes

Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag urges fans to show respect towards the Indian players after Virat Kohli was subjected to trolls for getting out on a duck.

Aditya Desai
Virat Kohli

After bundling out England for a paltry score of 205 on Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test, the onus was on the Indian batsmen to fire with the bat. The early wickets of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara dented the home team's chances of attaining a positive start, and surprisingly skipper Virat Kohli also failed to make an impact. The prominent batter was dismissed by Ben Stokes for a duck and was also targeted by a certain section of fans on social media for his failure. 

India vs England 4th Test: Riyan Parag comes out in support of Virat Kohli 

The final Test between the cricketing giants is of utmost importance for both the participating teams. While India's hopes of joining New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship rely on the result of the contest, visitors England will be keen to redeem themselves after their embarrassing loss in the previous two fixtures. The Indian batters had the task of accumulating a significant first innings lead in order to attain an edge over their opposition. 

However, prominent batsman Virat Kohli failed to open his account on Day 2 and was sent packing by Ben Stokes with a fiery delivery. The star player had to walk back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Opening batsman Shubman Gill also was dismissed for a duck, and several fans trolled the two cricketers for the same. 

19-year-old Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag took to his Twitter account to express his disappointment on fans making memes on the two Indian players. He opined that one should not embarrass themselves by disrespecting the star players and reckoned that they are the best in the country. Parag urged fans to show some respect towards the cricketers. 

India vs England live streaming info 

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. At the time of writing this report, India trail England by 4 runs. They have posted 217 runs on the board and have lost 6 wickets. Rishabh Pant (74*) and Washington Sundar (25*) are currently at the crease for the home team. 

Image source: Riyan Parag Instagram 

 

 

 

 

 

 

