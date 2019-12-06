India Vs West Indies: Mohammad Azharuddin To Be Honoured With A Stand To His Name

India will be locking horns against West Indies in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. The Men In Blue will be led by Virat Kohli who was rested for the previous T20I series against Bangladesh. However, before both teams take to the field, HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin will be honoured with a stand to his name.

The inauguration of Mohammad Azharuddin stand

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be the first-ever game that will be played in Hyderabad after Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President, but that is not all. As per reports, the former Indian skipper will have the North Stand named after him prior to the contest. A news agency had quoted an HCA official saying that the stand above the VVS Laxman pavilion will be named after Azharuddin and will most likely be inaugurated by the legendary cricketer as well as a prominent member of the 1983 World Cup squad Sunil Gavaskar.

Azhar on the Hyderabad T20I

Azharuddin, who has led India in three World Cups in the 90s also shared his thoughts about Hyderabad hosting the first T20I between India and West Indies on Friday during an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

''This is not the first time Hyderabad is hosting. They have hosted many Test matches and One Day games also. So that is a very good opportunity. I mean we will definitely host it in the best possible manner.''

Azharuddin on pink-ball Tests

Recently, when asked about the pink-ball Test matches, Azhar said that there might be a full pink-ball series in the future which might take a long time to get implemented.

''I don't say they should have a full pink-ball Test match series I mean I don't think that it will happen. Maybe, it will take a long time but I think one-off Test match.''

The former Indian skipper then added that the first-ever pink-ball Test match which was hosted by India recently at the iconic Eden Gardens saw people turn up in large numbers but unfortunately, it was not a good contest. He then added that the beginning (first D/N Test) was good and it should be continued.

