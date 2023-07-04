India Vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma And Co. Embark On The Road To ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Starting on July 12, India and the West Indies are set to face each other in a bilateral series comprising 10 matches which includes 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is. This series holds huge significance for India as it marks their return to international cricket since their defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final. Additionally, it signals the beginning of the new WTC cycle for the Men in Blue. The series is expected to play a crucial role in India's preparations for the World Cup.

3 things you need to know

India have not won a single ICC trophy since 2013 Champions Trophy victory

This will be the first World Cup India will play under Rohit Sharma's captaincy

India have won two World Cups in the past under Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni

Crucial tour for India with the World Cup in sight

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023. India will enter the competition as favourites since the World Cup is being held at home. To kickstart their preparations for the marquee ICC event, the Rohit Sharma-led side are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The series will help India work out their squad for the World Cup.

India are also slated to play the 50-over Asia Cup in August-September, The ODI series against the West Indies will work as a preparation for that as well. The Indian team management will have several things to sort out before the major events this year.

One of the major things that will be on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's minds is the combination of bowlers they would want to play in the World Cup. The wicket-keeper's position has also become a matter of deliberation ever since Rishabh Pant got ruled out of the game. He was involved in a car accident in December last year and has since been unavailable to play. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are among the options for the Indian leadership but a decision is yet to be made.

India aim to win their 3rd ODI World Cup title

The Indian men's team will look to win its third ODI World Cup this year. India have not won a single ICC title since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy. India's last World Cup victory came way back in 2011 under Dhoni's leadership. It was after 28 years that India had lifted the ODI World Cup title. The upcoming World Cup will be the first one under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and overall his third ICC event as captain. It will be interesting to see how far Rohit is able to take the team.

Image: BCCI/Twitter