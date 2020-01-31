Rohit Sharma Speaks About Super Over Heroics In Marathi After Hamilton T20I; Watch Clip

Rohit Sharma’s 40-ball 65 and Super Over onslaught at the Seddon Park helped India to pull off an unlikely victory against New Zealand in the 3rd T20 in Hamilton on Wednesday. His blitzkrieg performance enabled the ‘Men in Blue’ to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. As India have already pocketed the series, Rohit Sharma was rested from the squad for the fourth T20I at Wellington on January 31.

NZ vs Ind: Rohit Sharma discusses his Super Over blitz in Marathi

After India’s thrilling victory in Hamilton, Rohit Sharma attended the post-match press conference. One of the reporters asked Sharma about his mindset while batting at the Super Over in his local language Marathi. Much to everybody’s delight, the right-handed batsman also started speaking in the same language.

Among several questions, the reporter asked Rohit Sharma how important is it to keep a blank mind while batting in such pressure situations. The star batsman replied that he thought about the score at hand and he hoped that the opposing bowler (Tim Southee) would be under more pressure. The reporter then went on to ask whether he was feeling bad for the New Zealand side to lose after being in a comfortable winning position. Rohit Sharma then replied that even though he feels bad for Kane Williamson after his heroic efforts, he emphasised on the importance of their victory as it was a closely-fought contest.

Image Credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter