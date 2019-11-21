India Women Complete Historic 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies Women

The Indian Women's cricket team whitewashed the West Indies 5-0 in the five-match T20I series as they had a 61-run win against Windies in the fifth T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy scored half-centuries in an easy win for the Indian team. Indian right-arm off-break bowler Anuja Patil came up with the best performance of her T20I career as she picked two wickets, giving away just 3 runs in 3 overs. Also, all other Indian bowlers presented an economic performance and restricted West Indies from chasing down the target of 134 runs.

Also Read | Sana Mir Announces Shock, Indefinite Break From International Women's Cricket

Anuja Patil, with a remarkable 2/3, leads another fantastic performance by the Indian spinners to keep West Indies to 73/7 and complete a crushing 61-run win.



India have swept the series 5-0 🙌



SCORECARD ⬇️ https://t.co/jKlTD8Iyzd pic.twitter.com/xGcDiOeyvw — ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2019

Also Read | New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Live Streaming, Schedule And More Details

India Women vs West Indies Women: Jemimah and Veda shine

Electing to bat first, India posted a total of 134 runs with the loss of three wickets. In the span of their first three overs, India lost the wickets of their opening batswomen - Shafali Verma (8-ball-9) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (8-ball-7). India were 17 for 2 when Jemimah and Veda walked in to bat. They both took it upon themselves to put up a decent total on the scoreboard. Veda top-scored for the Indian team with an unbeaten 48-ball-57 while Jemimah accompanied her with a 56-ball-50. For the Windies side, Hayley Matthews picked up one wicket giving away 23 runs. Also, Anisa Mohammed and Aaliyah Alleyne picked up a wicket each for the losing side.

Also Read | 'Dhoni Dhoni' Echoes In Virat Kohli's Guess-who The Partner In Crime Is Picture

Also Read | IPL Auction 2020: 3 Teams Likely To Bid For SRH All-rounder Deepak Hooda

India Women vs West Indies Women: Anuja Patil stars, Pooja Vastrakar changes the game

When it was their turn to bat, the Windies side were restricted to a mere total of 73 runs with the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. They had a run rate of 3.65 in their defeat. Kyshona Knight top-scored for the Windies side 39-ball 22 and wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle scored a 23-ball 19. For the Mandhana-led team, Anuja Patil shined with her bowling performance. She took the first two wickets of Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation in a single over. Pooja Vastrakar, on the other hand, made a name for herself by taking the match-changing wicket of West Indies' star all-rounder Hayley Matthews. She also took a super catch to dismiss Knight. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Harleen Deol also picked up a wicket each in India’s comfortable victory.

Also Read | Bangladesh Wary Of Early Sun Set, Says Team's Spin Consultant Daniel Vettori