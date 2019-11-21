India Women Thrash Windies By 61 Runs, Smriti Mandhana's Maiden Victory As A Captain

India women team on Thursday achieved a clean sweep against West Indies after thrashing the host team by 61 runs in the final game at the Providence Stadium. After winning the toss, India put up a score of 135 in the allotted 20 overs. With this victory, Smriti Mandhana also registered her first T20 win as a captain.

India suffered a bad start as they lost both the openers early. Hayley Matthews caught and bowled Shefali Verma in the third over. In the next over, Smriti Mandhana lost her wicket to Anisa Mohammed. However, Rodrigues played a knock of 50 runs along with the contribution of Veda Krishnamurthy's. The duo built a massive stand of 117-run for the third wicket and guided the side to get past the 100-run mark. After notching her half-century, Rodrigues gifted her wicket to Aaliyah Alleyne in the penultimate delivery of the innings. Whereas, Krishnamurthy unbeaten 57 off 48 balls was studded with four boundaries.

Poor Start by West Indies

Getting off to a poor start, the Windies lost their two wickets early as Natasha McLean (9) and Chaldean Nation (0) were departed cheaply by Anuja Patil in the fourth over. Chinelle Henry joined Kyshona Knight in the middle and added a brief stand of 15-run for the third wicket before the former was picked by Poonam Yadav in the 10th over, reducing them to 28/3. Windies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 73/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Anuja Patil picked two wickets while Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav clinched one wicket each for India.

Earlier in the three-game ODI series, India came out triumphant by 2-1 and will next take on England in the tri-nation T20 series on January 31, next year. Australia, England, and India will play each other in the tri-nation T20 series.

