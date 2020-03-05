Mithali Raj Inspires India Women By Playing Cricket In Saree Ahead Of T20 WC Final: Watch

Following the India Women vs England Women semi-final washout on Thursday, India made it to their first-ever final of the Women's T20 World Cup. However, there was even more for the India Women be proud of, courtesy Mithali Raj. Ahead of the International Women's Day (March 8), Mithali Raj appeared in an inspiring video to promote cricket for women in India, playing cricket in a saree. #MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree went trending on Twitter hours after India made it to the final.

Women's T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj keen on breaking stereotypes #MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree

Having retired from T20Is last year, Mithali Raj was not part of the India Women squad that travelled to Australia for the Women's T20 World Cup. But the 37-year-old Mithali Raj was still in the news as she wore a saree and while sporting the cricket accessories, the batswomen took to the pitch in a bid to inspire the India Women to bring the T20 World Cup back home. Ahead of Women's Day, catch the inspiring and uplifting Mithali Raj video here: #MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree

India Women vs England Women: IND W vs ENG W result not enforced due to washout

A rainy day at the Sydney Cricket Ground was expected by the weather forecasters and there were no reserve days for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final in case of a washout. The glum faces in the England Women dressing room were because the India Women won all their four group matches in comparison to England's three. With the new rule suggesting that the teams with most group stage wins will progress through to the Women's T20 World Cup final in case of a washout, the India Women vs England Women game faced a similar scenario.

For the first time in their history, India have qualified for the Women's #T20WorldCup final 🇮🇳

India vs England Women: India Women reach first Women's T20 World Cup final, Mithali Raj feels for England Women

As the India Women vs England Women semi-final ended in a washout, the India women reached their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup final. But Indian Women ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj felt for the England Women team despite being thrilled for the India Women team on a fantastic achievement.

As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

