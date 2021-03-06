India Women Vs South Africa Women 1st ODI Live Stream, Lucknow Pitch And Weather Report

India Women will take on South Africa Women in the first ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, March 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at the India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming info, Lucknow weather forecast, India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report, India Women vs South Africa Women live telecast in India and where to catch India Women vs South Africa Women live scores.

India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI preview

India Women will be back in action after more than a year. The Women in Blue have been out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, this is their first ODI series after the West Indies ODI series that they won 2-1 in November 2019. India Women were scheduled to tour England and Australia but the pandemic ended up postponing the tours. With a full-strength squad available for selection, India will look to resume international cricket with a win.

On the other hand, South Africa Women are riding high on confidence after defeating Pakistan Women 3-0 in ODIs and 2-1 in T20Is. The Proteas were clinical in all three facets of the game during the series and are also coming on the back of some great performances. With some much-needed game time under their belt, they will surely be eager to replicate their performances from the series against Pakistan. Both sides are filled with talented players, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

Lucknow weather forecast

The weather during the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI will be extremely hot. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be around 25°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will increase considerably during the finishing stages of the game at 34°C at around 4:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 20-34%. There will be no significant cloud cover during the course of the game and with no real chance of rain, one can expect an uninterrupted India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Lucknow.

India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report

This is the first international match at the venue in a long time and notably, only three ODIs have been played at this ground. Out of the three games, two sides have won while chasing and one team has successfully defended the target. The pitch is on the slower side, which is why spinners will be effective on the track and run-scoring won't be easy. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming details

The India Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the 1st ODI will be available on Star Sports Network. The India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India Women vs South Africa Women live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI Women and Cricket South Africa Twitter.

SOURCE: BCCI WOMEN TWITTER

