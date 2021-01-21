Indian Cricket Team Returns Home To Virtual Applause From Fans Across Country

The India vs Australia test series is finally done and dusted with Indian Cricket team players arriving back to the country from Down Under. Some of the players which included skipper Ajinkya Rahane were given a rousing reception as they headed back to their respective homes. The Indian Cricket Team led by stand-in-skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the last three Tests in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli bounced back from their pink-ball Test defeat to win the series 2-1.

During the final test in Brisbane, the Men in Blue were without most of their senior players due to injuries, but the youngsters decided to step up and deliver match-winning performances with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant staying till the end to take the team home.

Rousing reception for Indian cricket team players

According to a report by the PTI, stand-in-skipper Ajinkya Rahane along with coach Ravi Shastri and some other members of the team were given a red carpet welcome. Apart from Rahane and Shastri, openers Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma and one of the heroes of the Brisbane Test, Shardul Thakur also arrived in Mumbai.

On arrival, all these players were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials, including President Vijay Patil and Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik, Amit Dani and Umesh Khanvilka. Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team's win. Rishabh Pant landed in Delhi early in the morning, while the find of the tour, T. Natarajan landed in Bengaluru and then took off for his village in Tamil Nadu’s Salem. The report further stated that veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and bowling coach Bharat Arun are currently in Dubai and are expected to reach the country early morning on Friday.

Team India becomes the number one Test team in ICC World Test Championship

Following the completion of the India vs Australia series, India moved 10 points clear at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. India are currently at 430 points with a percentage of 71.7, while New Zealand who held the top spot temporarily following their series win versus Pakistan, are now second with 420 points and a percentage of 70. The Tim Paine-led Australia after the series loss, have slipped to the third spot with 332 points and a percentage of 69.2.

Team India schedule

Following the completion of the India vs Australia series, the Men in Blue next face England at home. The series comprises four Test matches, five T20Is, and three ODIs up until March 28. The five-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The venues decided for the series are Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium, and Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Test series

1st Test: 5th-9th Feb (Chennai)

2nd Test: 13th-17th Feb (Chennai)

3rd Test: 24th-28th Feb (Ahmedabad)

4th Test: 4th 8th Mar (Ahmedabad)

T20I series

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)

ODI series

1st ODI: 23rd Mar (Pune)

2nd ODI: 26th Mar (Pune)

3rd ODI: 28th Mar (Pune)

Image: BCCI / Twitter

