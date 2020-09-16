Suresh Raina To Endorse Indian Online Poker Platform After Abruptly Skipping IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were left bewildered when the 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina announced his unavailability for the IPL 2020, citing "personal reasons". While there still seems to be uncertainty looming over Chinna Thala's future in the cash-rich league, the left-hander has kept himself busy by training regularly. Suresh Raina is very active on social media and he likes sharing his day-to-day routine with his fans. According to his latest social media update, Suresh Raina is set to endorse an Indian online poker platform post his exit from the IPL 2020.

9Stacks, one of India's leading online platform for poker, has roped in star cricketer Suresh Raina as its brand ambassador. The cricketer took to his Instagram account to announce his collaboration with the poker platform as he shared his fondness for playing online poker on the platform. The brand introduced a new campaign Poker with Raina after announcing their association with the World Cup winner with a tagline, "Once a player, always a player".

Suresh Raina retirement

Following the footsteps of his CSK captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Suresh Raina played 18 Test matches in his career and was a regular feature in Team India's white-ball setup under the captainship of MS Dhoni. Suresh Raina was a part of 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is in his international career. The southpaw is one of the most experienced IPL players out there with 193 matches. CSK will miss the services of Suresh Raina in the IPL 2020 after he backed out from the event.

Suresh Raina net worth

According to kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is approximately ₹180 crore. The Suresh Raina net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Suresh Raina net worth figure also consists of his IPL compensation that stands at ₹11 crore per season for CSK. The batsman has endorsed several products throughout his career which include BookMyShow-backed fantasy sports platform Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay. Apart from these, the player is also linked with mobile brand Intex, HP and CEAT Tyres. The cricketer is believed to charge close to ₹7 crore per endorsement. Suresh Raina is set to miss his CSK salary for the IPL 2020 due to his unavailability.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports.

