India's Top 5 ODI Series Wins In The 2010s Decade Under MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

India have been a force to reckon with in one-day internationals (ODIs) in the past decade. The Men in Blue won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 as well as ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Besides these mega events, India have won numerous bilateral series. The notable among them were ODI series wins in Australia, South Africa and England. Let's have a look at India's top 5 ODI series victories of the decade.

1. ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

India won the ODI World Cup after 28 years as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The then captain MS Dhoni's six to win the World Cup is etched in the memory of Indian cricket fans till date. India managed to win matches against Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They lost only one game against South Africa and tied one against England. Yuvraj Singh was the star performer as he scored 362 runs in 9 matches and picked up 15 wickets.

2. ICC Champions Trophy 2013

India beat South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan in the group stages and followed it up with defeating Sri Lanka in the semifinal. The Men in Blue defeated England in a 20-over final by a mere 5 runs to win the Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni was the captain who led India to another ICC event win and is the only captain to have won all the top three ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup). Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer of the tournament with 363 runs from 5 matches and Ravindra Jadeja was the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets.

3. India in Australia ODI Series 2018/19

India were favourites against Australia in Australia for the first time. Australia was struggling to find their rhythm because of the bans imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner. The Men in Blue lost the first match of the series but came back strongly in the last two matches to win the ODI series 2-1. Skipper Virat Kohli was in fine form with the bat and led the team exceptionally well with his team selections and impressive field placements. But it was MS Dhoni who was named the Player of the Series for his fine performances behind the stumps and with the bat as well. This also happened to be India's first-ever bilateral series win in ODIs in Australia.

4. India in England ODI Series 2014

India had lost the Test series to England 1-3 in the summer of 2014 and their chance at redemption was to win the 5-match ODI series which was to follow. the first match was abandoned due to rain. India won the second game by 133 runs on the back of Suresh Raina's 100 off 75 balls. The third ODI at Nottingham saw India win the game by 6 wickets courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin's 3/39. India needed one win to bag the series and they did that comprehensively by winning the fourth ODI by 9 wickets. Ajinkya Rahane played extremely well with his well-made 106 off 100 balls. In the fifth match at Leeds, England grabbed a consolation win by 41 runs.

5. India in South Africa ODI Series 2017/18

India beat South Africa by 73 runs in the fifth match and ensured a series victory after they had already won the first three fixtures. This was India's first-ever ODI series win in South Africa, with India maintaining their No.1 ranking in ODIs. India went on to win the ODI series 5–1. Kohli fired in the series as he became the batsman with most runs in a bilateral ODI series with 558 runs to his name.

