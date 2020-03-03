INT Vs MAU Live Scores, Where To Watch Alicante T10 In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Intellectuals C.C. will face Madrid United C.C. in Match 6 of the European Cricket Series T10 2020 on Tuesday, March 3 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The INT vs MAU live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming INT vs MAU live match including the INT vs MAU live streaming, INT vs MAU live score, INT vs MAU live telecast in India and other details. The INT vs MAU live match will take place in Spain, making the Alicante T10 an interesting tournament for fans to follow or watch out for.

INT vs MAU live streaming details: Where to watch INT vs MAU live match in India?

The INT vs MAU live telecast in India won't be available on television. However, the INT vs MAU live streaming will be available on FanCode and ECN's official website. The website, as well as the ICC's official social media page, will have the INT vs MAU live score and updates.

INT vs MAU live streaming: INT vs MAU live score - Pitch and Weather report

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 21 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 14 degrees Celcius. Slight rain may be present during the INT vs MAU live match, which might impact the INT vs MAU live score.

INT vs MAU live match: INT vs MAU live score - Preview

Intellectuals' last match was against La Manga and their opponents won by 40 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ismail Baig and Usman Baig. Their best bowlers were Hassan Askari and Umair Akram. Madrid United will be playing their first games today, some players to watch out for from their lineup are Ahsan Yaqoob and Ittfaq Ahmed. The INT vs MAU live match can be expected to be won by Intellectuals C.C., according to our INT vs MAU live score prediction.

