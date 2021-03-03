Inzamam-ul-Haq Joins Belated Pakistan Bashing Of Ahmedabad Pitch, Faces Wrath Of Indians

There has been a lot of debate regarding the pitch used for the third Test between India and England. With the game getting done and dusted inside two days, the surface used in Ahmedabad garnered criticism galore. The last few days have seen a major discussion being sparked about the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch, with several former cricketers like Michael Vaughan, David Lloyd and Shoaib Akhtar among others deeming it 'unfit' for Test cricket.

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants ICC to take action against India for Ahmedabad pitch

The latest entrant in the long-list of Ahmedabad pitch bashers is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq who has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against India for the pitch that they produced for the third Test. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam cited the example of Joe Root saying that if the England captain is picking up five wickets in six overs, one can imagine the condition of the wicket.

Inzamam wondered the reason behind the praise given to R Ashwin and Axar Patel when Root is picking up figures such as 5/8. Inzamam reckoned that Test matches have many important elements like the venue, the ground, the umpire and the match referee, so a pitch should also hold some significance. According to the former cricketer, the Test match should look like a proper 5-day one getting played.

Slamming the pitch further, Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that scorecards in T20 matches read better than the one he saw in Ahmedabad. The Pakistan veteran asked the ICC to take action against India. Questioning the surface, Inzamam reiterated that there is no point in having a pitch where a Test match cannot even last two entire days.

Inzamam was left baffled at the fall of 17 wickets on Day 2, saying that if so many wickets are falling in less than one day, what are they even playing on. According to Inzamam, one should take home advantage and spinning tracks should be made but this sort of pitch is something that shouldn't exist.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs England schedule, the India vs England 4th Test will commence on March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of the 4th Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The India vs England 4th Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket. Notably, with all the talk about the pitch used for the third Test, it will be interesting to see the nature of the pitch that will be produced for the India vs England 4th Test.

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER

