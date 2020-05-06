Inzamam-ul-Haq Laments About Not Becoming First Batsman To Score 400 In Tests In 2002

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the most prolific batsmen of his time. Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the greats of the game who also captained Pakistan with authority. In his glorious career, Inzamam-ul-Haq had over 20,000 runs at the international level which includes 35 centuries and 129 half-centuries.

Inzamam-ul-Haq claims he could have made 400 runs in 2002 New Zealand Test

Inzamam-ul-Haq retired from international cricket after Pakistan’s home Tests against South Africa in 2007. Inzamam-ul-Haq also served as the chief selector of the national team and stepped down after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. In his illustrious career, Inzamam-ul-Haq has played several memorable knocks but none more so than his triple hundred against New Zealand in 2002.

Now, Inzamam-ul-Haq has recalled the famous 329 run knock against the Kiwis. The former Pakistan captain had only become the second cricketer from the country to score a triple ton and fell just eight runs short off breaking legendary Pakistan batsman Hanif Mohammad’s record of 337 runs for Pakistan. Now, Inzamam-ul-Haq has made a claim saying that he could have gone on to score 400 runs in that innings.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said 329 was a very memorable innings for him as it was his biggest innings. He added that the special thing about that day was that it was extremely hot. Imran Nazir also made a hundred then and they were on top. He further said that as he built his innings, the Kiwi players were getting very tired and when he passed 300, their body language told him that he can score as much as he wants.

The 50-year-old said that if he had batsmen alongside him and they were 5-6 down, he thinks he had the opportunity to make a world record as there was enough time and the runs were also coming fast. Inzamam further said that maybe he could have gone on to make more than 400 runs and added that he just needed one more hour to get to make a world-record.

Pakistan posted a gigantic total of 643 courtesy Inzamam's triple ton. In response, the Kiwis were all out for just 73 with Shoaib Akhtar picking up six wickets for just 11 runs. Pakistan asked New Zealand to follow on and once again the visitors failed to do well in the second innings as they were all out for just 246. Pakistan won the game by an innings and 324 runs.

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET