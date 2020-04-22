Inzamam Ul Haq Reveals Pakistani Senior Cricketer Made Him 'cry' During 1992 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam ul Haq is one of the most accomplished batsmen the country has ever produced. Although Inzamam might have earned himself the reputation of being susceptible to run-outs, the Pakistani batsman retired as the country's highest-ever scorer in the ODI game. With more than 20,000 international runs to his name, Inzamam ul Haq established himself as an iconic figure in Pakistani cricket.

Inzamam ul Haq reflects on being humiliated by a senior teammate, relations with Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, Inzamam ul Haq, in a recent YouTube video, reflected on a day in his career where he got dismissed cheaply after playing an irresponsible shot during Imran Khan's days of Pakistan captaincy, which was presumably during the 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Talking about a senior player in the team who he did not name, Inzamam mentioned how he was harshly dealt with by this teammate and this level of harshness had never been witnessed by him earlier. It was because of this that Inzamam cried for the half an hour that followed and was extremely low throughout that night. Inzamam ul Haq could have been chided by the likes of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram or Ramiz Raja, who were experienced in that team.

Inzamam ul Haq recalls being scared of Imran Khan's anger

The next day, the team boarded a plane and unwillingly, Inzamam had to sit next to the then Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. The flamboyant batsman was scared of being reprimanded again and humorously mentioned how he wanted Imran Khan to sleep through the entire flight. The captain then asked Inzamam about the shot he played but to his surprise, did not reprimand him.

Imran Khan ended up instilling confidence in Inzamam ul Haq and told him that he believed in his good form. After this, the captain ended up going to sleep and never woke up through the flight. Incidentally, in the semi-final of that World Cup which followed after that incident, Inzamam scored a quickfire 62* that took Pakistan over the line against hosts and favourites New Zealand to eventually make his team win the World Cup. The innings is regarded by many as the knock that made Inzamam announce himself as a batting great in the making.

Inzaman ul Haq career statistics

Inzamam ul Haq scored 11,739 runs for Pakistan in white-ball cricket. He also scored 8,830 Test runs in his 15-year long red-ball career. He retired from the sport in 2007 with 35 international hundreds to his name. He also won the World Cup in 1992 under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

