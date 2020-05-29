IPL 2009 Semi-final Was When Adam Gilchrist Was At His Angriest: RP Singh

Former Australian cricket captain Adam Gilchrist is one of the many legends who were a part of the IPL in its initial years. Even though the T20 format gained relevance by the end of his international career, Adam Gilchrist took a great liking to it and was one of the IPL's most successful batsman in its initial years.

IPL: RP Singh reveals about the time when Adam Gilchrist was livid with himself

Recently, former India pacer RP Singh, who played under Adam Gilchrist at the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, narrated an incident when the southpaw was livid with himself after his dismissal in the semi-final of the 2009 IPL against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Deccan Chargers were hunting down a total of 154 to secure a place in the final and Adam Gilchrist took matters into his own hands as he played a blistering knock of 85 off 35 balls at the top.

However, Adam Gilchrist was dismissed in the 10th over with Chargers in a commanding position at 102/3. But despite his brilliant innings, RP Singh revealed that Adam Gilchrist was fuming when he returned to the dressing room. During the watch-along of the IPL 2009 semi-final on Star Sports, RP Singh said that Adam Gilchrist was furious with himself when he came back to the dressing room.

RP Singh further said that he was surprised and asked him what’s the matter and why was he angry after that great knock. Gilchrist replied saying that he wanted to finish the game and needed to perfect that art for the sake of the team. RP Singh also spoke about Gilchrist's superstitious nature. He said that Gilchrist considered Harmeet Singh as the lucky mascot for Deccan Chargers. and believed that if Harmeet played, Deccan won the game, which is why he kept sticking to him despite the bowler picking up 3 wickets in 7 matches.

Gilchrist's former teammate at Deccan Chargers, Pragyan Ojha was also present during the watch-along, who played a pivotal role in their IPL title win. Ojha explained how Gilchrist’s positive influence brought the team together. The left-arm spinner said that when they started the campaign in South Africa, they didn’t have enough clothes. He added that Gilchrist then brought the team together and assured them things would fall in place once they started winning.

Ojha also revealed that there were team meetings about trusting each other and standing by team-mates. Ojha further said that seniors like VVS Laxman supported them from the bench and also isolated them from the outside pressure which enabled them to perform consistently that season. The Chargers eventually went on to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2009 final to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/IAM_NISHANTHAN