IPL 2020: AB De Villiers, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris Join Royal Challengers Bangalore In UAE

South African cricket superstars AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, and Chris Morris arrived in Abu Dubai to join Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, August 23. The video of the players making a touchdown in the Middle East was posted by the official account of RCB on Twitter wherein the players briefly talked about their journey embracing the ‘new normal’.

The South African stars arrived after Royal Challengers Bangalore team captain Virat Kohli reached UAE on Friday. All the players will now spend a six-day quarantine period in their hotel rooms.

De Villiers said that he was ‘excited and happy’ to be in UAE and is looking forward to meeting with the entire squad along with the new faces. "Very excited and happy to be here. Travelling was a little different to the normal but we have made it here with my South African friends and very happy to be back in the RCB family. Looking forward to settling and get a feel for what we are in for this year and looking forward to getting to know everyone, all the new players," said De Villiers

Pacer Dale Steyn talked about soaring temperatures in the country and noted that it would be ‘interesting’ to play in such weather. "It's going to be interesting to play in the heat. We got here at 3 in the morning and it was steaming outside. So, looking forward to what it's going to be like in a couple of weeks," said Steyn.

And, all-rounder Chris Morris said, “It's been quite a while that we have played the game that we love. Very excited to get going and a little bit nervous too, to be honest,". Here’s the video:

Mumbai Indians touchdown in UAE

Keeping in mind all necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not letting enthusiasm of the world’s biggest T20 league fade, Mumbai Indians’ whole team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, August 23 for IPL 2020.

The matches are scheduled to take place between September 19 to November 10 and the players were seen at the airport in their personal protective equipment (PPE). From wrapping the suitcases of the team members in a transparent sheet to temperature checks and constant sanitization, the Mumbai Indians were seen adapting to the new normal to their way to UAE. When arriving in the Middle East, all players were seen wearing facemasks at all times. Watch the video:

