IPL 2020: Akash Ambani Reveals Biggest Difficulty For Mumbai Indians During IPL Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction concluded on Thursday in Kolkata and all the teams have managed to plug the holes that existed in their squads by buying useful players. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings made only a couple of additions to their already strong squads, while other teams also spent huge to get the right players which would fit their team combination. In order to buy new players, the franchises had released as well as traded players, who they thought did not fit into their set-up and releasing any player is one of the most difficult tasks for the franchise owners.

Also Read: MI IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Akash Ambani on leaving out players

While speaking to media after the auction, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani admitted that letting go of players was probably the most difficult part before the mega event on Thursday. He said that it is the most difficult part of the IPL, especially when the team became champions last year. He also added that MI left and traded out 12 players this season, which is the most by any franchise in the last 5-6 years, but they were the toughest decisions to make. Mumbai Indians had released as many as 12 players and retained 18 in the squad and among the players that were released were West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrenorff, Beuran Hendricks and all-rounder Ben Cutting.

Also Read: RCB IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

MI 2020 players list

Mumbai Indians got an absolute steal in the auction when they brought Chris Lynn at his base price of Rs. 2 crore. They further signed Nathan Coulter Nile for an able backup seam bowling option for Rs. 8 crore. Saurabh Tiwary is also set to make a return to the Mumbai set-up, who was taken at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Speaking about these purchases, Ambani said that the team identified the seven slots that they wanted to fill. He added that it was very critical for them to get Lynn and Coulter-Nile and that they are happy with their effort.

Also Read: CSK IPL 2020 Team: List Of Sold Players And Full Squad After IPL Auction 2020

Also Read: DC IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020