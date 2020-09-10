IPL 2020 Anthem's Composer Refutes Plagiarism Charges, Furnishes Proof To Deem It Original

IPL 2020 anthem's composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpe refuted claims of plagiarizing the track 'Aayenge Hum Vapas' and categorically said that there was no truth behind rapper Krishna Kaul's claims. The official IPL 2020 broadcasters recently released a new IPL anthem for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league which is scheduled to start from September 19. However, rapper Krishna Kaul alleged that the IPL 2020 anthem was copied from his 2017 track titled 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Vapas'.

Speaking to ANI, IPL 2020 anthem composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpe said that he was shocked to hear claims that the track had been plagiarized and said that it was created from the hard work & efforts of his team. Further, Pranav Ajayrao Maple went on to furnish the certificate from the Music Composers Association of India (MCIA) which rules that the two songs were different. The MCIA certified the anthem as different after four well-known music composers compared the two tracks and ruled out any similarity.

Rapper Krishna Kaul alleges plagiarism

The official IPL 2020 broadcasters recently released a new IPL anthem for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league which is scheduled to start from September 19. The IPL anthem for IPL 2020 has been named ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’. The new IPL anthem showcased the spirit of India, which is trying to make a comeback after the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were in love with the new IPL promo because of its catchy music and beautiful lyrics.

However, there have been allegations that the new IPL anthem is a product of plagiarism. The serious allegations were made by rapper Krishna Kaul, who is popular in the rap community by his stage name Krsna (stylised as KR$NA). Kaul took to Twitter and called out IPL for plagiarizing his song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" and recreating it with "Aayenge Hum Wapas". He further asked his friends and fans to not share his tweet and not let the IPL broadcasters and BCCI get away with it.

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Image credits: IPLT20.com