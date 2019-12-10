IPL 2020 Auction: Indian Spinners Who Failed To Perform Despite Earning In Millions

The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League is just around the corner. All teams will be looking to fill in their vacant spots with some fresh talent. The IPL sides will be keeping an eye on Indian domestic players who will be hoping to rake in huge moolah following their performances in domestic tournaments.

IPL 2020 Auction

Hugh Edmeades will once again set the balls rolling on the dais during the auction which will see cricketers from Afghanistan (19), Australia (55), Bangladesh (6), England (22), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (24), South Africa (54), Sri Lanka (39), USA (1), West Indies (34) and Zimbabwe (3) go under the hammer.

We look at players from previous IPL edition who failed to deliver on the big stage despite getting a bumper contract in the auction.

IPL 2020 auction: Varun Chakravarthy to Kings XI Punjab (₹8.4 crores)

The mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu was brought for a hefty price by the Punjab side, but he failed to impress with the limited opportunities that were provided to him. He was ruled out with a finger injury and ultimately released by his team.

IPL 2020 auction: KC Cariappa to Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹2.4 crores)

The mystery spinner from Karnataka failed to live up to the buzz that surrounded him. The Kolkata Knights bought him for Rs.2.4 crore despite the fact that he was yet to feature in a first-class or a List A game. The right-arm-spinner ended up playing just one match and picking up 1 wicket. Later on, he went on to play for Kings XI Punjab. Recently, he was being grilled by the Central Crime Branch in the KPL spot-fixing case.

IPL 2020 auction: Pawan Negi to Delhi Daredevils (₹8.5 crores)

The all-rounder from Delhi shot to fame due to his superb performances for the Chennai Super Kings. He displayed his brutal hitting prowess in the death and that made him the most expensive Indian player in the auction.

The huge price tag certainly played a huge role in Negi’s underperformance. He was not picked for all the matches, making him one of the most expensive players to be left warming the bench. He played in 8 matches that season picking up only one wicket and managing only 57 runs at an average of 28.50.

IPL 2020 auction: Murugan Ashwin to Rising Pune Supergiants ( ₹ 4.5 crores)

Murugan Ashwin was an unknown cricketer until he was bought by the Rising Pune Supergiants for an unbelievable Rs. 4.5 crore. However, his performances in the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy grabbed eyeballs. He showed promise at times in the tournament but finished with only 7 wickets to his name at an economy of 8.45.