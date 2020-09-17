KL Rahul Excites Youngsters By Launching Own Fashion Brand 'KLR Edit' Ahead Of IPL 2020

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
On the field, KL Rahul is known for his swashbuckling sixes and explosive batting performances that have helped his teams to many wins. Off the field, Rahul is also equally well known for his great sense of style, which has earned him a number of endorsements with big brands like Puma, Cure.fit and Indian streetwear brand Gully. With his keen interest in clothing and fashion, it comes as little surprise that KL Rahul has launched his own streetwear collection.
KL Rahul, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020, announced on September 15 that he has released a new collection of streetwear called ‘KLR edit’. Rahul took to Twitter to announce that he had utilised the lockdown period to dive deeper into some of his other passions, barring cricket. It was then that he came up with the 'KLR edit' collection which he has chosen to release under the brand Gully Live Fast. KL Rahul created the brand in 2018 with a mission to help younger men dress better, according to an interview with Red Bull. The brand now has collections for both men and women on its website.
Posting a series of pictures on his social media handles, Rahul said that he had created the 'KLR edit' collection to fit his mantra of clothes being both, cool and comfortable. He added that fashion played a huge role in his life and he believes that clothes 'define our personality'. He also said that the collection, his first, is very close to his heart.
KL Rahul will next be seen on the field captaining the Kings XI Punjab side in their first match against the young Delhi Capitals side on Sunday, September 20. The team will be aiming to win their first-ever IPL title. Here's the complete KXIP team for the IPL 2020 season:
Wicketkeepers - Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh
Batsmen - Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan,
All-Rounders - Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh
Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell
