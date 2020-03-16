The Debate
IPL 2020: Steve Smith Invites Himself To Stay In Royals Teammate Riyan Parag's House

Cricket News

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith hilariously self-invited himself to teammate Riyan Parag's house ahead of the upcoming much-anticipated season.

IPL 2020

Riyan Parag made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2019 for Rajasthan Royals. The right-handed batsman impressed one-and-all with his batting exploits as he scored 160 runs across 7 matches at an average of 32. Even Royals skipper Steve Smith spoke highly about the young cricketer and predicted that he has a bright future up ahead of him.  

Also Read | IPL 2020: From Steve Smith To Kartik Tyagi; Salaries Of All Rajasthan Royals Players

IPL 2020: Steve Smith invites himself to Riyan Parag’s house

Quite recently, Steve Smith was asked by a fan on Instagram whether he would ever go to Riyan Parag’s house if he is in Guwahati. In response, Smith said that he would definitely attend his teammate’s house and hilariously invited himself to Riyan Parag’s residence.

Also Read | RR Skipper Steve Smith In Utter Disbelief After Riyan Parag's Bizarre Dismissal

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: CSK Have Valuable Advice For Fans Post IPL 2020 Postponement

IPL 2020: Steve Smith and Riyan Parag to resume Royal duties

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, both Steve Smith and Riyan Parag were retained by the franchise for ₹12 crore and ₹20 lakh respectively. Steve Smith is once again expected to lead the side once the IPL 2020 kicks off on its rescheduled date of April 15. Earlier, the IPL 2020 was scheduled to commence on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delayed the T20 extravaganza by another two-and-a-half in wake of the ongoing worldwide panic caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | WATCH: Here's How Riyan Parag Celebrated After Taking His Maiden IPL Wicket

Also Read | UNMISSABLE: Not Just Exploits On The Cricket Field, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Is A Winner Off The Field As Well

