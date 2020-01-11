Suresh Raina Extends Warm Wishes To Rahul Dravid, Hails The Wall As An Inspiration To Many

India's southpaw Suresh Raina took to Twitter to wish former Indian batsman and skipper Rahul Dravid as the latter turned 47 years old on Saturday. Coming in as a youngster to Team India, Suresh Raina spent his early days under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid, who was a veteran and a legend by then. Many youngsters who have made it to the team during or after Rahul Dravid's era have largely attributed their success and learning of the game to The Wall - the man who is an inspiration to millions around the globe.

Suresh Raina extends warm wishes to Rahul Dravid

Out-of-favor left-hander Suresh Raina wished Rahl Dravid luck and happiness as he took to social media to share a nostalgic image of Dravid teaching him to play a stroke. Hailing Dravid as an inspiration for millions, Suresh Raina wished the legend for his future on his birthday.

Happy birthday to The Wall. An inspiration to millions -- wishing you all the luck & happiness today and always. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/RrWTS1yqnP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2020

Suresh Raina eyes number four slot in shorter formats

The veteran left-handed batsman played his last ODI against England in July 2018 following which he was left out of the national side. Suresh Raina was once India's best number four batsman during MS Dhoni's captaincy and has amassed a total of 8392 runs in his T20 career. With two successive T20 World Cups coming up in 2020 and 2021, Suresh Raina is eyeing to make a comeback to the national side after a gap of almost a year. Speaking to a news publication, Suresh Raina revealed that he was confident that he could deliver as India's number four batsman just like how he had done so previously and laid out his plans to earn a recall to the national side by 2020. Rishabh Pant has been widely criticized after he has failed to fire for the Men in Blue at the number four slot and borne the brunt of many former cricketers for his loose shots on the field. However, Suresh Raina believes that the youngster appeared to be lost and was confused about the game and that a senior player should talk to him just like how MS Dhoni did with the youngsters.

