Pat Cummins Warns IPL Opposition Batsmen After Being Australia's No.1 All-format Bowler

In December 2019, Pat Cummins made history when he became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Kolkata Knight Riders got hold of the Australian red-ball vice-captain for a whopping INR 15.50 crores at the auction and will welcome him back to the camp after his inaugural IPL stint with the team in 2014. The pacer will be getting a lot of limited overs practice before the IPL begins as he is currently touring South Africa along with the Australian team and will be moving on to playing New Zealand in March.

Pat Cummins not scared of bowling in the IPL

As reported by The Age, Cummins has rejoiced in his recent stint with the Australian limited-overs side. Cummins has been Australia's best Test bowlers in the last two years and has helped them win two consecutive Ashes series. Cummins talked to reporters in South Africa and mentioned how he is enjoying his stints in the shorter format. Cummins has featured in the first two SA vs AUS T20Is and has taken three wickets so far. After this, Cummins will go on to play the SA vs AUS ODI series after which, the team will host New Zealand in three ODIs and three T20Is.

Cummins talked about how playing more white-ball cricket allows him to focus on his slower and yorker deliveries, something that is atypical of Test cricket. Talking about his upcoming IPL stint, Cummins expressed excitement at being able to perform well at the IPL, owing to the limited-overs practice that he has been getting. The KKR bowler also acknowledged that the gargatuan crowds that Indian grounds can bring along with themselves and how that affects the atmosphere of the game.

KKR team 2020: Pat Cummins IPL 2020 price

Along with Pat Cummins, the Knight Riders had acquired England captain Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakaravarthy and English wonderkid Tom Banton. The Pat Cummins IPL 2020 price was Rs. 15.5 crore.

SA vs Aus

The SA vs Aus 3rd T20I will take place on Wednesday, in which Pat Cummins is set to play an integral role in the series decider. The tour also comprises of 3 ODIs, after which Pat Cummins will play at home against New Zealand in 3 ODIs. He will join the KKR team 2020 in the IPL after the home series.

