IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Newly Appointed Bowling Coach Ryan Harris Reaches UAE

Former Australian pacer and Delhi Capitals bowling coach, Ryan Harris arrived in the UAE on Friday for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Delhi Capitals' official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and announced the arrival of the Australian cricketer. Delhi Capitals on Tuesday had announced Ryan Harris as their bowling coach for IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals training: Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals bring in Aussie Daniel Sams as replacement

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris arrive in the UAE

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals name THIS ex-IPL winner as bowling coach for 2020 competition

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting arrived in Dubai on Thursday while the rest of the team landed in the country on Sunday. The players are currently undergoing the mandatory seven-day quarantine before they hit the field to train for IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals training will begin on Monday, August 31, but prior to that, they have to undergo several rounds of testing before starting with their outdoor training.

Several franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and others had already reached the Middle East. The Shreyas Iyer-led young side, which is yet to win the IPL, will hope to lay their hands on the coveted trophy this year. The performances of the youngsters will be key in determining how far the Delhi-based franchise goes into the tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane credits THIS ex-Indian superstar for moving to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shimron Hetmyer, the Capitals have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals confirm Dubai as IPL 2020 base with checking into top hotel; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: DELHI CAPITALS TWITTER