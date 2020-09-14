Jonty Rhodes Enjoys Diving Around And Taking Catches Full-stretch In KXIP Training: Watch

Jonty Rhodes is a name that cricket fans associate with top-notch fielding. His fielding prowess helped carve a niche for himself in the cricket fraternity. Considering the South African's phenomenal fielding skills, he is always in demand for a coaching role amongst teams from franchise-based cricket to international cricket. Jonty Rhodes, who was associated with the Mumbai Indians for 9 seasons as a fielding coach, was roped in by KXIP for IPL 2020.

Currently in the UAE with the Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020, Rhodes has begun his work as fielding coach by identifying players like Mohammed Shami with an aim to transform them into better fielders for IPL 2020. The 51-year-old took matters into his own hands as he was at his vintage best in one of the practice sessions organised by the franchise. In a video shared by KXIP on their Twitter account, Jonty Rhodes can be seen diving around and taking a few catches. KXIP had also shared a session of Jonty Rhodes where Mayank Agarwal was giving catches to his coach. The former cricketer more than lived up to expectations as he dived full stretch on his right to take a catch that would put players half of his age to shame.

After his stint with the Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020, Jonty Rhodes is set to relocate to Sweden along with his family as the Swedish Cricket Board announced Jonty Rhodes as the new coach for Sweden cricket team this month. The South African legend has served as a fielding coach for the South African national team in the past. Jonty Rhodes was also the assistant coach of Kenya during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

The Kings XI Punjab squad will start their IPL 2020 campaign as they take on the Delhi Capitals on September 20 at 3:30 pm IST. With a revamped approach under the new leader KL Rahul, the KXIP contingent will look to go beyond their previous season's success and lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Image Source: Kings XI Punjab Twitter