IPL 2020: Mayanti Langer Finally Reveals Personal Reason Behind Not Anchoring This Season

Days after Star Sports announced its IPL broadcasters list which didn’t feature Mayanti Langer, the popular sports presenter has revealed the reason behind her absence from IPL 2020. With Mayanti Langer absent from the announced IPL broadcasters panel, many viewers began speculating on the reason for the same. However, Mayanti Langer has put all those rumours to rest by sharing the reason behind her absence from IPL 2020 on social media this week.

Mayanti Langer reveals reason behind giving IPL 2020 a miss

Mayanti Langer took to social media to quell all speculation about a possible rift between her and Star Sports. The anchor wrote that Star Sports has given her the incredible privilege of headlining some of the most high-profile events over the past five years. Langer also thanked the broadcaster for supporting her when she needed them the most.

Expounding on the same, Mayanti Langer mentioned how Star Sports made several adjustments to ensure that she was comfortable hosting till she was five months pregnant. As she shared the reason behind her absence of IPL 2020, Mayanti Langer admitted that she would have hosted the competition had it followed its original schedule.

While concluding her statement which explains her absence from IPL 2020, Mayanti Langer disclosed that she and her husband Stuart Binny were blessed by the birth of their baby boy six months ago. Along with sharing the statement on social media, Mayanti Langer also posted a picture along with Stuart Binny and the infant. In the caption, Mayanti Langer suggested that this time till she will be watching IPL 2020 from home as she wished the best of luck to the entire IPL broadcasters panel.

Cricket community reacts to Mayanti Langer statement

Congratulations Mayanti, delighted for yourself and Stuart.....lovely picture of your new family ❤️ Enjoy your well deserved break together while watching a bit of @IPL on @StarSportsIndia 🤗 — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) September 18, 2020

HUGE CONGRATS! You’ll be missed! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 18, 2020

Thanks, Mayanti. Wish you all the best too. Love and hugs to the little one. You’ll be sorely missed on the broadcast though.... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 18, 2020

After Mayanti Langer posted the statement online, many members of the cricket community congratulated the popular anchor and Stuart Binny on the birth of their child. Sports presenter Aakash Chopra thanked her for her wishes, while also writing that her absence from the IPL broadcasters panel will definitely be missed. Retired cricketer Kevin Pietersen echoed similar sentiments, as he congratulated Mayanti Langer while writing that her absence will surely be felt during the IPL schedule.

Danish Sait congratulated the couple as well, as he tweeted that he’s very happy for the both of them. The Bangalore team’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson tweeted a congratulatory message as well, as he asked Mayanti Langer to enjoy her deserved break and watch IPL 2020 from home.

Image Credits: Mayanti Langer Binny Instagram