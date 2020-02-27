MS Dhoni Excites Fans By Driving Pitch Roller Around JSCA Complex In Ranchi Prior To IPL

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's heartbreaking exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. MS Dhoni has not indulged in any form of competitive cricket since then. Fans are keen to see MS Dhoni back on the field and it seems like their wish was fulfilled.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 schedule: Pravin Tambe to not play for KKR after being disqualified by BCCI

On Wednesday, one of MS Dhoni’s fan accounts on Twitter posted a video of MS Dhoni steering a roller, levelling the pitch at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Complex, the main cricket ground of his hometown Ranchi. The video was taken on Tuesday and captioned “One Man, Different Roles”.

MS Dhoni spotted steering a roller on the pitch before IPL 2020

One Man, Different Roles 😇💙



Mahi trying his hands on pitch roller machine at JSCA yesterday! #DhoniAtJSCA #MahiWay #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Hl0TZND4V0 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 26, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 schedule: David Warner shares optimistic message after becoming SRH captain again

CSK team 2020: MS Dhoni to start training on March 2 in Chennai ahead of IPL 2020

In a recent development, Chennai Super Kings’ CEO KS Vishwanath revealed that MS Dhoni will begin training from March 2 in Chennai after announcing that he would take part in the cash-rich league for the CSK team 2020. He will start his training at the Chidambaram Stadium along with notable names like Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu and several others who have already started gearing up for IPL 2020 with the CSK team 2020. According to a source close to the franchise, MS Dhoni's decision to train early would help him bond with the new players in the squad.

In the IPL 2020 auction held last year, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, and Sam Curran were some prominent buys made by the owners. The CSK team 2020 preparatory camp would commence on March 19. MS Dhoni will be looking to make a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 schedule: RCB fans want their money back from Vijay Mallya after commenting on new logo

This season will be a crucial one for the former India captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MS Dhoni will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 schedule: 6 RCB squad members to watch out for in Season 13 ft. Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM