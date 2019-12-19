IPL Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Outbid CSK To Land Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile will join the Mumbai Indians squad along with fellow Australian all-rounder Chris Lynn. Defending champions Mumbai Indians spent a massive Rs. 8 Cr for the services of Nathan Coulter-Nile at the ongoing IPL 2020 Auctions on Thursday. Mumbai Indians outbid IPL 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to land Nathan Coulter-Nile for a substantial amount.

Overseas bowlers command huge fees in the IPL Auction 2020

Pat Cummins 15.5 Cr

Sheldon Cottrell 8.5 Cr

Chris Morris 10 Cr

Nathan Coulter Nile 8 Cr



It's been a bowler's IPL auction so far. #IPLAuction2020 — X(VIII) (@k_vijayendra8) December 19, 2019

Mumbai Indians outbid Chennai Super Kings to land Nathan Coulter-Nile

The reigning IPL champions have secured the services of highly-rated Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile for the upcoming season of the domestic league. Coulter-Nile, who has a tally of 36 wickets from 26 IPL matches, missed the IPL last year having signed for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL auction 2020. Chennai Super Kings also looked keen to bring in Nathan Coulter-Nile but had to bow out when Mumbai stuck to their bidding strategy. The pacer will join Chris Lynn (bought for Rs. 2 Cr) at the Mumbai Indians. Will the Aussie duo help Mumbai Indians defend their IPL title?

