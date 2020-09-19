IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to kick-off with a match between defending champions Mumbai and last year’s runners-up Chennai. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 19 and the T20 action will commence at 7:30 pm IST. Statistically, the two teams are the most successful franchises in tournament’s history with both Mumbai (4) and Chennai (3) accounting for seven IPL titles between them out of the 12 contested editions.

IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Chennai head to head and a rivalry round-up

The Mumbai vs Chennai contests make for one of the most absorbing and thrilling rivalries among all IPL match-ups. Not only have the two teams gone head-to-head against each other the most number of times, but they've also faced each other in the final on four occasions - an IPL record. Moreover, the last time these two collided was during the IPL final of the 2019 edition which saw the Rohit Sharma-led side pipping MS Dhoni’s army by one run to lift their fourth IPL trophy.

Mumbai vs Chennai head to head ahead of IPL 2020 opener

Since the inaugural IPL 2008 edition, Mumbai and Chennai have gone head-to-head on 28 occasions. Across 28 Mumbai vs Chennai head to head matches, the Mumbai side have won 17 while three-time IPL winners Chennai have won 11. The upcoming IPL 2020 opener will be the 29th Mumbai vs Chennai head to head meeting in the tournament’s history.

IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Chennai squads

Mumbai squad for IPL 2020

Mumbai’s ace pacer Lasith Malinga has opted out of the tournament and the franchise chose to replace the Sri Lankan legend with Australian quick James Pattinson. During the IPL 2020 auction, Mumbai roped in Australian T20 specialists Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile as well as several uncapped Indian cricketers. The franchise also traded in Sherfane Rutherford and Trent Boult during the trading and transfer window. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai squad for IPL 2020:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Chennai squad for IPL 2020

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have made themselves unavailable for the Chennai squad for IPL 2020. Their 2020 line-up now features some new recruits in the form of Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla and Josh Hazlewood. Here is a look at the entire Chennai squad for IPL 2020:

MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.

IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Chennai players to watch out for

Considering the recent form and experience of playing in the IPL, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya can be considered as players to watch out for in Mumbai colours. For Chennai, skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and new recruit Sam Curran are likely to excel in the upcoming Mumbai vs Chennai contest.

Image source: Mumbai Twitter