IPL 2020: #WelcomeBackDhoni Trends On Twitter, Chennai Captain To Return After 14 Months

In anticipation of getting to watch their beloved ‘Thala’ take the field once again, Chennai fans have taken to Twitter to welcome back 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni. That Dhoni’s return to the field has been one of the most anticipated events of the IPL 2020 would have, in a usual year, been marked with a packed stadium and fans in frenzy. However, as fans gear up for a virtual IPL 2020, their love for their captain has been pouring in in the form of the #WelcomeBackDhoni trend on Twitter.

Mumbai vs Chennai: MSD to return after a 14-month hiatus

Ahead of the opening match of IPL 2020 between defending champions Mumbai and Chennai, #WelcomeBackDhoni has become a top trend in the country. MS Dhoni took the world by surprise when he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. In a simple Instagram post, ‘Captain Cool’ posted a montage of the defining moments of his career, with the caption “Thanks - Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” The video montage ended with a still of Dhoni being run-out by Martin Guptill in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. MS Dhoni has not played a match since.

Mumbai vs Chennai: Netizens react to Dhoni's return

MS Dhoni’s association with the Chennai side has been a long and fruitful one. He is the only player to have captained the side in each of their IPL appearances. He was given the Chennai captaincy in the first edition of the IPL in 2008 and has remained captain ever since. His loyalty to the side and his achievements with them have given Dhoni an exalted place in the hearts of Chennai fans. Under Dhoni, they have a win percentage of 60.61 - the highest among all IPL teams. They have made seven finals appearances and won three IPL titles. They lost the last one in 2019 by a single run.

Chennai IPL 2020 team schedule

As they begin their IPL 2020 campaign today, Chennai will hope for a strong start to the season as arch-rivals Mumbai stand in their way. Chennai have been plagued with bad news in the run-up to IPL 2020. First, vice-captain and No. 3 mainstay Suresh Raina left the side due to ‘personal reasons’.

Then, 13 members of the side, including batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, tested positive for coronavirus, postponing CSK’s practice sessions. Following this, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also left the side. It will be interesting to see how Captain Cool handles these jolts.

The Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

