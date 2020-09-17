CSK Honors Players, Staff With 'Super Duper Awards'; MS Dhoni, Jadeja Amongst Winners

Honoring the players and staff members for their contributions throughout the years, CSK held a mini-award ceremony on Thursday, just days ahead of the IPL 2020. Skipper MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Mike Hussey, and Ravindra Jadeja were amongst the awardees. The franchise also held its customary pre-season lunch where the awards were given out.

While MS Dhoni received a golden cap for being the team's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got a golden sword for being the most successful left-arm spinner in the IPL. Veteran Mike Hussey was awarded a frame full off mini-award for being the side's mentor for over 10 years and Shane Watson was also recognized for his efforts on the field. Moreover, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who joined the ceremony from his hotel room was honored for becoming the first bowler to pick 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

Franchise-debutants Sai Kishore and Piyush Chawla were presented with their match jersey while Imran Tahir got a golden cap for bagging most wickets in the 2019 season. Sanjay Natrajan was also awarded for completing 10 years as the franchise's logistics manager.

Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards.#Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/aWwErJgyvV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

READ | IPL 2020: Helicopter Takes Off In Dubai; Dhoni Smashes It All Over The Park In CSK Game

CSK to face MI in opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

READ | IPL 2020: RCB To Wear Jerseys As Tribute To COVID Warriors 'winning Battle Of Humanity'

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

CSK Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

READ | IPL 2020: Gambhir Reveals Why Dhoni Might Not Be Able To Make An Immediate 'impact'

READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Says Intensity Of RCB Won't Drop 'just Because There Is No Crowd'