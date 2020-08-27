IPL 2020 Schedule Set To Be Divided Into Two Legs By BCCI Due To COVID-19 In UAE?

The preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) are in full swing with teams and players ensuring that they maintain the COVID-19 protocols set up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Amid all the preparations, the BCCI is yet to announce the IPL schedule amid reports about the spike in COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the IPL 2020 venues. In the latest development regarding the IPL 2020, InsideSport has reported that according to their source, the cash-rich league could be held in two separate legs in order to save travelling time between the cities.

Also Read: MPL Increases IPL 2020 Involvement By Partnering Virat Kohli's RCB After KKR Deal

How is BCCI planning the IPL schedule?

A total of 56 group matches will be played in the IPL 2020 and since there are no restrictions to travel to Sharjah from Dubai, the BCCI may decide to play the entire first leg of the IPL 2020 in Dubai and Sharjah, while the second leg could be held only in Abu Dhabi. For the play-offs and finals, teams can again return to Dubai.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters Sign Dream11 As Co-presenting Sponsor Along With Amazon, PhonePe?

The report further states that the final decision regarding IPL schedule will be taken within next 48 hours as IPL GC Chairman Brijesh Patel and Hemang Amin are due to meet Emirates Cricket Board chief Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak on Thursday and try to resolve the inter-city protocol issue during this meeting. There are also chances that BCCI officials during the meeting will request some relaxations on protocols for smooth travel of IPL teams between the cities. If that does not happen, then BCCI could hold the IPL 2020 in two legs.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Shane Watson Reveals Reason Behind Picking CSK Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders could shift base to Dubai

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have currently set their base in Abu Dhabi and as per the report, if the BCCI decides to hold the first leg in Dubai, then both teams will have to move out of the UAE's capital city. Recently, Sportstar reported that there are travel restrictions due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the UAE's capital city. The report further said that there were also talks of excluding Abu Dhabi as a venue. But the board claimed on Tuesday that it will restrict the number of matches at the venue.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Names CSK Teammate He Would Love To Bowl To As An Opponent

IPL dates

Coming to IPL dates, the tournament will begin from September 19 with the finals all set to take place on November 10.The tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are likely to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener on September 19.

Image Credit: IPLT20 / Twitter