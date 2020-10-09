IPL 2020: Sehwag Questions Maxwell's Poor IPL Performance; Baffled With Hefty Price Tag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag questioned Glenn Maxwell's continuous failures despite being one of the most expensive players this season. Known to score runs quickly, Maxwell is yet to capitalise on the chances that have been presented to him in the Punjab Dream11 IPL squad. Sehwag's remark came after Maxwell played a sluggish inning against Hyderabad as he scored 7 runs of 12 runs before being run out while he was at the crease with Nicholas Pooran.

Speaking on cricket show, Sehwag pointed out that Maxwell came early in the match against Hyderabad and had plenty of overs to follow but still failed to perform. Further recounting Maxwell's faith in the previous seasons, and said that this has turned out to be the same story for Maxwell every year.

“Don’t know what sort of a platform Glenn Maxwell needs to explode. He came in early (against Hyderabad) after Punjab lost two batsmen quickly. A lot of overs were left this time, but he failed. Earlier, he didn’t have pressure (batting in the death overs in previous matches), yet he got out without performing,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag further questioned the franchises for spending hefty price on Maxwell almost every IPL season.

“I can’t quite understand his mindset because it’s been the same story every year. He gets sold in the auction for a hefty price but the result remains the same. Yet, people (franchises) run after him. This is something I don’t understand,” Sehwag added.

The Hyderabad and Punjab clash at the Dubai International Stadium was vital for both the sides as they were in search of winning points to get going on the points table. Riding on Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's brilliance, the Hyderabad team posted a target of 202 for KL Rahul's side. Despite having explosive batsmen in their unit, the team lost the encounter by 69 runs as they were bundled out for a paltry 132 runs.

The Punjab side had great expectations from Glenn Maxwell for the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they roped him yet again in their squad. Nothing seems to be clicking for the Australian as he has visibly struggled to get going in the league and is yet to make a significant impact. It is being speculated that Glenn Maxwell might lose his place in the playing 11 after his repeated failures in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

The all-rounder has played 75 matches in the cash-rich league and scored 1445 runs at a rate of 156. However, in the Dream11 IPL 2020, he only has 48 runs in 6 matches with a strike-rate of 85.71. Glenn Maxwell is yet to hit a single six in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

