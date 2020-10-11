IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Gets 'flying Kisses' From Netizens As Virat Gets One From Anushka

It was a treat for the eyes of the fans of the Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli as he snapped back to form with an outstanding 90-run knock that guided his side to a commendable 169 runs at the end of the innings. A fiery Virat Kohli played a gritty knock as he took on the Chennai bowlers and stepped on the gas in the death overs, smashing four sixes and four boundaries en route to his final score. With Bangalore's bowlers choking Chennai's top order & decimating the tailenders, Virat Kohli's side picked up their fourth win in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli's knock got social media buzzing about what his critics had to say about his form. Some fans wondered if critics would now credit Anushka Sharma for her husband's knock and particularly asked Indian commentator Sunil Gavaskar if he would do so. Former Indian cricketer & commentator Sunil Gavaskar had faced the wrath of Virat Kohli's fans for citing a video of him playing cricket with Anushka Sharma during lockdown during his commentary on the Bangalore skipper's poor form.

Anushka had been present at the stadium and was involved in a lovely moment as she blew Kohli a flying kiss when he completed his half century and gestured towards her.

Fans ask if Gavaskar will credit Anushka for Virat Kohli's knock

Virat & Anushka were on the screen & Gavaskar was commenting at that time. He would have seen it but he didn't utter single word about them kept on talking about #csk 😁 — Gopal (@Gopal_joshi_3) October 11, 2020

@IPL @StarSportsIndia @bhogleharsha @rohangava9 After a swashbuckling Innings by #Kohli last evening,What does Mr.Legend Gavaskar has to say now? Will he now give Credit to Anushka Sharma Kohli for his fab innings?? Well responded by #ViratKohli to his legend Critics.#IPL2020 — JyOtishKa SahA (@Joys0608) October 11, 2020

sorry Sunil Gavaskar 😂 — Dev kumar (@devkumar6426) October 11, 2020

'It was one of our most complete performances': Virat Kohli

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum," said Kohli during the post-match session.

He added, "It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learned that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize. Before that, I was trying to do too much. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened. That Super Over where I had to strike, else we would have lost, freed me up. Training all these days also helped. Yes, he's (Chris Morris, who played his first match of the season) been really good, gun on the field and three wickets on debut. With him and Gurkeerat, the batting also gets deep. When you get momentum in this format, it can be the difference between finishing at the top or at the bottom."

