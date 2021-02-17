IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals Give Update On Ricky Ponting And Shreyas Iyer's Presence

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction is set to be organised on Thursday, February 18 in Chennai. For the Delhi Capitals franchise, assistant coaches Mohammad Kaif and Pravin Amre will be leading their campaign at the bidding event and they will also be joined by the franchise chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi and one of its owners. According to recent developments, head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer will not be travelling to Chennai for IPL 2021 auction.

Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Amre to helm Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 auction charge

A Delhi Capitals official, while speaking with InsideSport, recently confirmed that only the top franchise officiclas and analysts will be travelling alongside Mohammad Kaif and Pravin Amre for the IPL 2021 auction. Both Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer will not be attending the event and they are likely to get reunited straight up during the team’s training sessions itself. However, they are likely to keep a tab of proceedings and having their say in the auction via digital platforms.

Shreyas Iyer will be skipping the auction because he is scheduled to lead Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The One-Day tournament is set to commence from Saturday, February 20 onwards, i.e. just two days after the IPL 2021 auction.

Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals revealed a list of all their retentions and releases for the IPL 2021 season. They retained 19 of their previous editions’ cricketers, including captain Shreyas Iyer and star-attractions like Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant among others. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021.

IPL auction date and time 2021: Where to watch the IPL auction live streaming

The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai. The event is scheduled to be organised on February 18, from 3 PM (IST). The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IPL auction date and time 2021: A detailed look

IPL list of new players for auction 2021

Around 292 players, local and overseas, will be up for grabs at the IPL 2021 auction event. Here is a look at the entire IPL list of new players for auction 2021.

