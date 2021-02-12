IPL 2021 Auction: Where To Watch, Date, Time, Players List And All Details

The Indian Premier League auction always gets fans invested, as they have yet another aspect of the game to ponder upon. The upcoming IPL 2021 auction is inching closer and is slated to be held in Chennai on February 18, whereas many as 292 players will go under the hammer. Here are all the details regarding the IPL auction 2021 new players list and IPL auction 2021 date and time.

IPL auction 2021 date and time information

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM onwards.

IPL auction live streaming in India

There is a significant buzz ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and cricket enthusiasts will also be treated with the live telecast as well as live streaming of the event. Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV.

IPL auction 2021 news

All eight franchises will enter the IPL 2021 auction with a combined salary cap of ₹196.6 crore. Ahead of the mini auction, as many as 139 cricketers were retained by the respective franchises, whereas they ended up releasing 57 players from their squads.

When it comes to the balance of various franchises, Punjab has emerged at the top with the highest available balance after they released two of their costliest players from the previous edition of the tournament — Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. With a remaining purse of ₹53.20 crore, they have ₹17.30 crore more to spend than second-placed Bangalore with ₹35.90 crore.

On the other hand, Kolkata and Hyderabad are among franchises with the smallest available balance in their coffers. Kolkata had retained 17 of their IPL 2020 players, and Hyderabad had retained 22 cricketers ahead of the auction. Following this, both have a balance of ₹10.75 crore each in their salary caps.

Check out the IPL auction 2021 new players list here

