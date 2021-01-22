IPL 2021: Australia's Alex Carey Says Delhi Releasing Him Was 'not A Surprise'

After being released by Delhi ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey remarked that he had an 'inkling' regarding his exit from the franchise, saying that the development did not come as a 'surprise' to him. Carey pointed out that he did not play much in the IPL season last year where he managed to feature for only three games for the Delhi team which had a successful run in 2020. With his exit, the Australian cricketer thanked Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, hoping that there was an opportunity in this year's draft as well.

"It wasn't a surprise. Those things, you get a bit of an inkling for and I didn't play a lot of cricket, just sat on the sidelines so it probably makes sense to open that spot up for someone else. Hopefully, there's an opportunity in this year's draft, but I'm really grateful for Delhi and Punter (Ponting) for picking me up in the first place," cricket.com.au quoted Carey.

However, all hope does not seem to be lost for Alex Carey looking at his exploits in the Big Bash League (BBL 2021) where he managed to slam an elegant century against Brisbane Heat in the 46th league match. The Adelaide Strikers opener's 62-ball 101 was also his second ton in the tournament's history. Given his blistering form in the ongoing Big Bash League, the Delhi team could look to reconsider their decision and could look to rope him back in the upcoming auctions for the cash-rich league.

Delhi's list of released players

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi saw a fabulous run in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League last year where the team managed to reach the finals of the competition, only to be eventually beaten by reigning champions Mumbai. Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, Delhi has released six players namely- Keemo Paul, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

The players who have been retained by the franchise from last season include Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, and Avesh Khan.

(With Agency Inputs)

