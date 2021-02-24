IPL 2021: BCCI Gives Huge Update To Fans On Venue Of Competition, Decision On Dates

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was supposed to be played in India. However, with an unexpected rise in the COVID-19 cases in India recently, the BCCI is unsure about organising the cricketing extravaganza in the country. According to the BCCI, if the deteriorating situation in the country doesn't improve quickly, they may have to move the IPL 2021 out of India once again.

Cloud of uncertainty looming over IPL 2021 in India

Recently, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal provided a major update about the IPL 2021 venue and IPL 2021 date. While speaking to InsideSport, Dhumal said that the BCCI is still in a dicey situation due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. He revealed that the BCCI will finalise the IPL 2021 date after the India vs England series. Dhumal also said that they don't have any definite answers at the moment.

On being asked if there is a possibility of IPL 2021 taking place at a single venue, Dhumal reckoned that 'all possibilities will be explored'. He further said that the broadcaster will need at least a month’s time to make preparations for IPL 2021's execution and also sell inventory, which is why he opined that a decision on the same must be taken soon. If the IPL 2021 venue shifts from India, there is a strong possibility of the tournament moving to the UAE like it did in 2021.

BCCI's miseries compounded after three players test positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, to make matters worse for the BCCI, three players (unnamed) who are a part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021(National ODI Championship) have tested positive for COVID-19. The players who have tested positive for the ungodly virus belong to Maharashtra, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh and are currently kept under isolation.

The players from Maharasthra and Himachal Pradesh tested positive last week. Subsequently, the entire squads of both states took COVID-19 tests and after results returned negative, both sides were allowed to play the next game. On the other hand, Bihar and Karnataka locked horns on Monday. However, after the news of a Bihar player testing positive for coronavirus broke out, both sides underwent testing on Tuesday. The players have been asked to stay in isolation. It is worth mentioning that Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra teams are playing in Jaipur while the Bihar team is in Bangalore.

Confirming the news of the player testing positive for COVID-19, a Bihar Cricket Association official assured that the concerned player has been isolated from other players and is currently quarantining in Bangalore as he cannot travel. Notably, the BCCI conducted three COVID-19 tests for sides featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 before giving a nod to players and staff to enter the bio-secure bubble for the competition.

Every year, the Vijay Hazare Trophy takes place after Ranji Trophy but the BCCI decided to scrap this year's Ranji Trophy due to the COVID-19 enforced restrictions. This is the first time in 87 years that Ranji Trophy is not being conducted by the BCCI.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

